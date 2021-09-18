 Skip to main content
Terrence K. Body, Sr.

Terrence K. Body, Sr.

Terrence K. Body, Sr.

INDIANAPOLIS/Formerly EAST CHICAGO, IN - Terrence K. Body, Sr., affectionately known as Terry, departed this earthly life for eternal life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, IN.

He was a wonderful husband, father, protector, and friend and his beautiful smile, infectious laugh, and amazing hugs are just some of the things that we will truly miss.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

