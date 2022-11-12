Terrence M. Haugh

Oct. 18, 1960 - Nov. 4, 2022

HIGHLAND, IN - Terrence Haugh "Hee Haw" of Griffith began his eternal adventure on Friday, November 4 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Haugh; wife, Patti Haugh; daughters: Amanda Sanow (Jason) and Carly Haugh (fiance Roger Coons); brothers: James Haugh (Jean) and Shawn Haugh (Kim); sisters: Bridget Laviolette and Kathleen Haugh. Beloved grandchildren: Addison Sanow, Amelia Almore, Jake Sanow, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who meant the world to him. Terry also had many close friends that he called family.

Preceded by his father Deacon James Haugh and sister Colleen Haugh.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held Sunday, November 13 at the Elks Lodge, 3120 45th St, Highland IN from 2pm-6pm.

A mass will be held on Monday, November 14 at 11 am at St. Stanislaus, 4930 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46319. There will be a visitation from 10am-11am prior to the mass.

For Hee Haw's life story, please look him up on hillsidefhcares.com.