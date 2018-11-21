ST. JOHN, IN - Terrence R. 'Terry' Bickham, age 71, of St. John, IN, passed away peacefully Monday, November 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Cindy Bickham, nee Clark. Devoted father of Tara (Craig) Ingram and Nicole (Sam) Rogers. Proud grandfather of Kalie, Regan, Riley, Alec, Blake, Ross and Rayna. Dear brother of Gary (Debbie) Bickham (uncle to Joe), Georgia (Dieter) Goess, and Penny Bickham (uncle to J.J., Sharaya, and Jordan). Kind uncle to Bret and Melissa, and several nieces and nephews. Terry is also survived by dear friends Gina and the late Charles Miner-Helm family, the Postma family, and many other friends; father-in-law Donald (late Maraby) Biter and sisters-in-law Terri and Karen. Preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Jackie Bickham.
Visitation Friday, November 23, 2018 from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Culton officiating. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery - Wanatah, IN. Mr. Bickham was a retired iron worker and project manager, and a United States Airforce Veteran. Memorial contributions may be given to University of Illinois Brain Tumor Center (912 S. Wood Street, Room 174N, Chicago, IL 60612) or Sarcoma Foundation of America (www.curesarcoma.org). For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com