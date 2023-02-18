Oct.3, 1959 - Feb. 15, 2023

Terri Lynn (nee Kissee) Wierzbicki, age 63, of Dyer, IN passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. She was born on October 3, 1959, to the late Raymond and Barbara (Chansler) Kissee in Hammond, IN.

She leaves behind the love of her life of 43 years, Randall Wierzbicki; daughters: Amy (Aaron Gawrys) Wierzbicki, Kayla (Joe Partacz) Wierzbicki; grandchildren: Adalyn Gawrys, Amelia Gawrys, Gabriel Gawrys; siblings: Lisa (Steve) Grdina, Don (Julie) Kissee, David (Kim) Kissee, Debbie (Steve) Grimm; dear cousin, Jennifer Tomsovic (Keith McCracken); best friend, Debra Richwalski (Dave Bissell); along with multiple nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Terri is welcomed into eternity by her parents, Raymond and Barbara Kissee and her grandparents, Helen and C. William Chansler; and great-aunt and -uncle, Dorothy and Del Chansler.

Her family will forever remember her devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She grew up in the Southside Christian Church, where she married Randall. She was an active member within multiple ministries at Suncrest Church. She was a past honored Queen of the International Order of Job's daughters, Bethel #14 and the Eastern Star - Abby Hanson Chapter. Terri was the kindest, most giving, and beloved angel here on earth. She put everyone before herself and made sure you felt welcomed in any event you were at. Being a mother, grandmother and devoted wife was part of who she was. Crafts with GiGi, traveling, playing Chicken Domino's and card games is how she spent her years making memories that will be cherished forever.

A public visitation for Terri will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Greg Lee officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in the Masonic Garden.

Donations in Terri's name may be designated to the Shriners Children's Hospital - 2900 Rocky Point Drive

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Wierzbicki family.