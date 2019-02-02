CHESTERTON, IN - Terrie L. Colosino, 65 of Chesterton, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 29, 1953 in Greencastle, IN. Terrie was preceded in death by her father, Ray Greve. She is survived by her mother, Ruth (Williams) Greve; husband, Jim Colosino; daughters, Kelly (Ryan) Needham and Molly (Zane) Roe; grandson, Landon Mohundro; granddaughters, Emily Needham and Charlotte Roe; and sisters, Cindy (Jim) Covert, Jill Vietor, and Joan (Bill) Earl.
Terrie graduated from Purdue University in 1975 in the field of commercial and interior design. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta, First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso, Valparaiso Rotary Club, and Valparaiso Chapter of Tri Kappa. Terrie loved golf, traveling, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 4, 2019 from 3:00-6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Private burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Purdue Tyler Trent Cancer Research Endowment.