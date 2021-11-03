Terry A. Stout

Jan. 18, 1965 — Nov. 1, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Terry A. Stout, 56 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Monday, November 1, 2021. He was born January 18, 1965 in Valparaiso to Robert and Donna (Lowther) Stout. Terry attended Morgan Township High School and made his career as a construction worker with Labor Union 81. He was a member of the Valparaiso Baptist Church. Terry enjoyed woodworking and had a special talent for growing roses. He will be dearly missed.

Terry is survived by his parents, Robert and Donna Stout; son, Alex Peek; stepchildren: Robert and Aleha Peek; and siblings: Todd Stout and Peggy (Jim) Coates. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Stout; and his girlfriend, Dawn Wilson.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 1:00–2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Valparaiso Baptist Church, 612 Emmettsburg St., Valparaiso, IN 46385.