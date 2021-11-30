PORTAGE, IN - Terry Allen Hufford, age 74, passed away on November 27, 2021 in his Portage, Indiana home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Hammond, Indiana, on September 15, 1947, to Dorothy Hufford and the late Albert (Bob) Hufford. He was an Andrean High School Graduate, class of 1965. He was drafted to the Army in 1969, and served in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, until 1971 when he returned home with his wife Sandra to raise a family. He worked at Bethlehem Steel and DLZ Construction for decades before finding his true home as the Executive Director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce. He retired from the Chamber in 2015 after having worked since the age of 14. Terry was an active member of Nativity of our Savior Parish where he served as a Catechist, Lector, Serra Club Member, Parish Council Chairperson and Chairperson of the annual festival before joining St. Francis Parish in Lake Station where he found a new church home. Terry has a strong devotion to his community giving of his time and talent to so many organizations. He had a love for the Portage Schools serving on the School Board for over 23 years. He served on the Portage Economic Development Commission as a Board Member. Terry was a member of the Rotary Club, served as a Board Member and Past President of the Portage Township Education Foundation and as a board member of the United Way of Porter County. He was Chairperson of the Portage Relay for Life supporting the American Cancer Society and took pride in bringing the community together for various fundraising opportunities. In his retirement, Terry enjoyed his Chicago Blackhawks Season Tickets, traveling with his family, enjoying his yardwork, and staying connected to his many friends throughout the community and across the country. He especially enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren in all their endeavors and spending each day enjoying time with the love of his life.