Terry Brian Fitzpatrick

DELAWARE, OH - Terrance B. "Terry" Fitzpatrick, age 79, of Delaware passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital.

He was born on September 17, 1942, in Whiting, Indiana to the late Lawrence J. and Geraldine (Biesen) Fitzpatrick. Terry was a 1961 graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Hammond, Indiana. He worked as a truck driver and mechanic.

A devoted and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Delaware, Terry served as an usher for many years. He was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus #1056 in Delaware and 4th degree member of Sunbury Assembly #3262, where he served as Past Faithful Navigator. He also was a former District Deputy and 4th District Marshall, administrative assistant of AV, and member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Patrick Pearse Division #1 in Columbus.

Skilled with a wrench, he had a passion for working on automobiles. He will be remembered for his charm, striking ginger hair, and service to the Knights of Columbus and community.

He is survived by three daughters: Maureen (Paul) Progar of Whiting, Indiana, Deanne (Palmo) Aracri of Columbus, and Melissa Fitzpatrick of Delaware; son, Brian Fitzpatrick of Tinley Park, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Fitzpatrick of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In addition to his parents, Terry was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years, Lynn; and his sisters: Darlene Smith and Patricia Millsap.

Friends may call on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St., Delaware, Ohio 43015, where a vigil of prayer service will begin at 4:30 p.m. followed by Knights of Columbus #1056 Articles of Condolences, Knights of Columbus Sunbury Assembly #3262 Chalice and Sword Presentation and Order of Hibernians Parting Glass service.

Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 82 E. William St., Delaware with Rev. Fr. Brett Garland officiating. The services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.stmarylivestream.com or www.facebook.com/stmarydelaware

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

The St. Mary Bereavement Committee will then host a reception in the Snyder-Rodman Community Room immediately following the burial.

Contributions in Terry's may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Mary Catholic Church.

