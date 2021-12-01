 Skip to main content
GARY, IN — Terry E. Maclin, age 64, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Mr. Maclin was retired from Actin Industries.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Maclin family during their time of loss.

