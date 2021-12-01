Terry E. Maclin

GARY, IN — Terry E. Maclin, age 64, of Gary, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at New Hope Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Mr. Maclin was retired from Actin Industries.

