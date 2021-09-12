Terry E Ryzewski

Jan. 10, 1947 - Sep. 8, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Terry Elaine Moore Ryzewski of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully at home with family on September 8, 2021, at the age of 74 after her brave battle with cancer.

Terry was born on January 10, 1947, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the first of two daughters born to the late Robert and Doris (Mick) Moore. After Terry's father Robert died in an accident when she and her sister Virginia were small children, her mother Doris later remarried to Russell Edwards and their family moved to Hammond, IN. Terry grew up in Hammond and she graduated from Hammond Tech High School.

Terry married David Ryzewski in February 1966. David was in the Army and in Vietnam in their early marriage. After the military David worked and retired from Inland Steel. Together they had two children David Jr. and Dawn. Terry and David lived with their children in Hammond for over 25 years before moving to Valparaiso in 1996.

With a passion for real estate Terry enjoyed a long career helping many local home buyers and sellers. She worked with Ennis Realty Co. in Hammond, and McColly Real Estate in Highland, IN.