Terry E Ryzewski

Jan. 10, 1947 - Sep. 8, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Terry Elaine Moore Ryzewski of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully at home with family on September 8, 2021, at the age of 74 after her brave battle with cancer.
Terry was born on January 10, 1947, in Mt. Vernon, IL, the first of two daughters born to the late Robert and Doris (Mick) Moore. After Terry's father Robert died in an accident when she and her sister Virginia were small children, her mother Doris later remarried to Russell Edwards and their family moved to Hammond, IN. Terry grew up in Hammond and she graduated from Hammond Tech High School.
Terry married David Ryzewski in February 1966. David was in the Army and in Vietnam in their early marriage. After the military David worked and retired from Inland Steel. Together they had two children David Jr. and Dawn. Terry and David lived with their children in Hammond for over 25 years before moving to Valparaiso in 1996.
With a passion for real estate Terry enjoyed a long career helping many local home buyers and sellers. She worked with Ennis Realty Co. in Hammond, and McColly Real Estate in Highland, IN.
Terry loved spending time with family and having fun with her granddaughters. She especially enjoyed her travels to Florida, fall trips around Lake Michigan, and trips to Europe. She traveled to Treasure Island, FL with her husband David, their children, and granddaughters to be in the sun and reunite with family and friends, who met there year after year to share her piece of paradise. Treasure Island, FL and The Voyager have lost a dedicated ambassador, surely never to be the same without her. Her voice, her smile, her perfect dance steps could always light up a room!
Terry is survived by her loving husband of 55 years David Ryzewski; children: David (wife Dr. Rishell Tsujimoto-Ryzewski) Ryzewski Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, and Dawn (husband Michael) Nagy of Valparaiso. She is also survived by two granddaughters: Michaela and Marley Nagy of Valparaiso; sisters: Virginia Moore of Michigan, Lora Jean (Ronnie) Houseworth of Illinois, Lois (Mike Sweeney) Edwards of Florida, and Susan Meyer of Indiana; Aunt Janet (Bob) Cook of Florida. She was affectionately known as Aunt Terry to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family. Terry touched so many people in her life – all are better for having known her.
Memorial services to be scheduled at a later date.