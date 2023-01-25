Nov. 23, 1941 - Jan. 21, 2023
DeMOTTE, IN - Terry F. Ripley, age 81, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on November 23, 1941 to Herbert and Irene Ripley.
Terry is survived by his wife, Connie Ripley (nee Armstrong); daughters: Tanis (James) Taylor, Sandy Sturm, Amy Benjamin; grandchildren: Sarah (Steven) Tinsley, Nathaniel Sturm, Jacob Benjamin, Gabriel Sturm, Celia Taylor; great granddaughter, Olivia Tinsley; and brothers: Jerry (Beverly) Ripley, Michael (Leigh) Ripley.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Irene Ripley; grandson, Luke Sturm; and sons-in-law: Don Benjamin, Jeffrey Sturm.
