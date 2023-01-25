 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry F. Ripley

  • 0

Nov. 23, 1941 - Jan. 21, 2023

DeMOTTE, IN - Terry F. Ripley, age 81, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. He was born on November 23, 1941 to Herbert and Irene Ripley.

Terry is survived by his wife, Connie Ripley (nee Armstrong); daughters: Tanis (James) Taylor, Sandy Sturm, Amy Benjamin; grandchildren: Sarah (Steven) Tinsley, Nathaniel Sturm, Jacob Benjamin, Gabriel Sturm, Celia Taylor; great granddaughter, Olivia Tinsley; and brothers: Jerry (Beverly) Ripley, Michael (Leigh) Ripley.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Irene Ripley; grandson, Luke Sturm; and sons-in-law: Don Benjamin, Jeffrey Sturm.

Visit Terry's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: First canned beer goes on sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts