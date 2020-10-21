HAMMOND, IN — Terry J. Hashu, 69, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, October 19, 2020. Terry is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Hashu; son, Andrew (Lisa) Hashu; granddaughters, Melynda and Hailey; brother, William (Kathy) Kaytar; sister, Andrea (Terry) Trtan; brother-in-law, George Hashu; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Rose Kaytar, and sister in law, Barbara Hashu.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. Interment at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com