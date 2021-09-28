Terry J. Johnson

September 28, 2020

IN LOVING MEMORY OF TERRY J. JOHNSON ON HIS 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

I often think back to the days we first met, there are so many memories that I'll never forget.

Your smile, your charm, went straight to my heart. And since that first day, we've never been apart.

And now you are gone, but some how it seems,

I relive all those memories at night in my dreams. Love Always, Gerie E. Adamczyk