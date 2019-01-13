MUNSTER, IN - Terry Kelleher, age 79 of Munster, passed away on Thursday, January 10, 2019. Terry is survived by his wife Carmen Kelleher of 57 years; son: Joe (Amy) Kelleher; daughter: Tara (Steve) Semchuck; grandchildren: Ava and Bodhi Semchuck; brother: Con (Joann) Kelleher; sister: Shelly (Dennis) Pasko; sister-in-law: Karen Kelleher; and many nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents: William and Mary Kelleher; brother: Lee Kelleher; and sister: Rose Marie Kelleher.
Terry was a long-time resident of Munster where he and his loving wife of 57 years raised their beautiful children. He lived his life to the fullest and loved his family fiercely. He embraced adventure and had a passion for travel. Whether sitting in his backyard or travelling the world, Terry was happiest when surrounded by those he loved. His main objective in life was to ensure those around him were well taken care of. A successful entrepreneur, Terry founded Kelleher, Helmrich & Associates which specializes in computer software systems - 35 years later it continues to thrive.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the service at 5:00 PM with Fr. James Meade officiating. Services will conclude at the Funeral Home with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Terry's name to Harbor Light Hospice.
Sign Terry's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.