CEDAR LAKE, IN - Terry L. Abel, age 73, of Cedar Lake passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Abel; his children: Nikki Dean, Eric (Laura) Abel, Elliott (Ana) Abel; and grandchildren: Elizabeth Dean, Colin Dean, and Oliver Abel.

Terry was a loving father and grandfather. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company with over 40 years in different departments. He enjoyed going to the movies, painting, playing golf, woodworking, and fixing just about anything. Terry left a strong impression on everyone he met so will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends old and new.