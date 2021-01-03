 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Terry L. Abel

Terry L. Abel

{{featured_button_text}}
Terry L. Abel

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Terry L. Abel, age 73, of Cedar Lake passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Abel; his children: Nikki Dean, Eric (Laura) Abel, Elliott (Ana) Abel; and grandchildren: Elizabeth Dean, Colin Dean, and Oliver Abel.

Terry was a loving father and grandfather. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company with over 40 years in different departments. He enjoyed going to the movies, painting, playing golf, woodworking, and fixing just about anything. Terry left a strong impression on everyone he met so will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends old and new.

As of now services will not be made available, but a private family service may be held at a later date. www.burdanfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts