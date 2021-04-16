Terry L. Koselke
January 1, 1949 — April 10, 2021
LAKE STATION, IN — Terry L. Koselke, 72, of Lake Station, formerly of Wanatah, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, at home surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born January 1,1949, in Wanatah, Indiana, to Felix and Ester (nee Hunter) Koselke. He was a retired crane operator for LTV Steel Mill after 41 years of service. He loved collecting antiques (he was an original "Sanford and Son" kind of guy), dirty jokes and most of all cherished his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary (nee Seward) Koselke; three sons, Matt (Amy) Koselke, Kevin (Robin) Hack and John Hack; four daughters: Teresa (Gary) Runde Jr., Rosie (Richard) Fasel, Debra (George) Swartzell and Brenda (David "Spanky") Holt; grandchildren, Terry "Robo Cop" (Jessica), Ashley (Nathan), Micheal, Matthew (Alysa) Jr., Abigail, Amber (Tyler), Reyna Derek, Harmony (Sean); and many other grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dennis Koselke and Russell Kennedy; two sisters, Robin and Rosie Behrndt; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Hack Jr.; daughter, Christine Hack; and his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Saturday April 17, 2021, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Cremation to follow.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions No more than 50 people can attend at any one time, face coverings are requested.
