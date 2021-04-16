LAKE STATION, IN — Terry L. Koselke, 72, of Lake Station, formerly of Wanatah, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer, at home surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born January 1,1949, in Wanatah, Indiana, to Felix and Ester (nee Hunter) Koselke. He was a retired crane operator for LTV Steel Mill after 41 years of service. He loved collecting antiques (he was an original "Sanford and Son" kind of guy), dirty jokes and most of all cherished his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.