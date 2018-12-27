WHITING, IN - Terry L. Shelton, 62 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at the St. Margaret Mercy Healthcare Center, Hammond. He is survived by the Love of his Life of 44 years, Pamela (nee Bobos); loving father of James (Sara), William and Michael Shelton; cherished granddaughter, Gabrielle Shelton; beloved son of Ann (Miller) Shelton and the late Bob Shelton; dearest son-in-law of Lois Bobos and the late James Bobos; dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin to many. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bobby P. Shelton, many family members, and close friends.
Terry was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co. (Arcelor Mittal), East Chicago, with a service of 30 years and was a member of the USW, Local 1010. He was an avid Chicago sports fan and a fanatic for his Chicago Bears and Cubbies. He loved to ride his Harley and was proud to have taught all his sons to ride too. Terry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. He was a good person to all who knew him and will be sadly missed. A special thank you for the wonderful care he received at St. Margaret Hospital.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 1:00 to 4:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; entombment of cremains, St. John Cemetery, Hammond. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Gimme Shelter (for pets), the St. Jude Childrens Hospital or to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400