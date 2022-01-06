CROWN POINT, IN - Terry Lee McDaniel, age 61, of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away Tuesday January 4, 2022, from a five-year long battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Lou Gehrig's Disease). Terry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Paula L McDaniel, daughter, Bobbie Sue McDaniel (fiance, Devan Whaley), son, Steven Joseph McDaniel, step-mother, LaDonna McDaniel; sisters: Lisa (Michael) McClurg, Jennifer McDaniel; sisters-in-law: Joanie (Bob) Deka, Mary Jo (Ed) Poe, Sue (Rich) Carnett, brother-in-law, Butch Kellams, mother-in-law, Nadine Kellams, and his loving nieces. Also, life long friends: Rick Santos, Rich Flores, Jesse Ortegon, Mickey Hahney, Dino Mantis, and Chuck Brumley; and special friends: Bob and Ida Castillo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby V McDaniel and Helen Louise McCaleb. He grew up in Hammond, and was a graduate of Hammond Tech, class of 1978. Terry attended Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. Terry worked for Inland Steel for 34 years until his retirement in 2017. In his youth he enjoyed playing football, basketball, baseball, and softball. Later in life, he greatly enjoyed coaching his children in multiple sports. Terry was a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, and will be greatly missed by all.