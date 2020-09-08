Terry Lee Webb

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BENSON HEIGHTS, AZ - It is with great sadness that the family of Terry Webb announces his passing on August 16, 2020. Terry is survived by his son, Michael Webb, his beloved grandchildren Kassandra Joann Webb, Katie Webb, and Michael Connor Webb, his brother Donald Webb, his sister Sandra Hamilton and her husband Kenneth Hamilton, and his many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A class of 1964 graduate of Crown Point High School, Terry spent his childhood playing outdoors, picking blackberries, and helping tend his family's small farm. He apprenticed after school, learning the basics of welding. Eventually, he became an all-position welder, working as a specialist in companies throughout the Chicagoland region.

Terry retired to Benson Heights, Arizona, where he lived a quiet but fulfilled life learning about Native American culture and collecting stamps and coins. A devoutly religious man, Terry served as a Deacon at his local southern Baptist church, where he played acoustic guitar and sang during services and church events. He was fond of late-summer sunsets, when the border between sand and sky blurred into a magnificent orange-pink glow. Terry died peacefully in his sleep, as one of his favorite sunsets faded into night.

A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Lighthouse Church in Cedar Lake on September 11 at 6:30 p.m and will be streamed on the church's Facebook page.