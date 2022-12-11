June 29, 1937 - Dec. 8, 2022

VALPARAISO - Terry O. Hand, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born June 29, 1937 in Plymouth, IN to Donald B. and Lois Bess (Morris) Hand. A graduate of Culver High School, Terry obtained his master's degree in education from Ball State University. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the NOA and taught Elementary Art for 31 years for the School City of Hobart. Terry was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso and enjoyed photography, model trains, and gardening.

On August 24, 1963 in LaCrosse, IN, Terry married June Lichtwark who survives along with their son, Donald (Heather) Hand of Morgan Twp.; grandchildren: Alexis (Martin) Aguayo, Donald Hand, Jr., Taryn Hand, and Carly Hand; siblings: JoEllen Hicks of Walkerton, Donald E. Hand of Indianapolis, and Christine (Jim) Hatfield of Ft. Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso, 103 N. Franklin St., Valparaiso, with a Memorial Service beginning at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the First United Methodist Church of Valparaiso.