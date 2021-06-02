Terry R. Nagl
ROMEOVILLE — Terry R. Nagl, 76, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021, at his residence in the Grand Haven Community of Romeoville. Terry retired from the Calumet City Police Department in 1989 after many years of service. He was a member of the FOP and Disabled Police of America. Terry was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, as well as a lifelong member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Marguerite Nagl; daughters, Kathleen (Cole) Stallard, Kristi (Angelo) Miceli and Teresa (Kevin Roland) Nagl; brother, Daniel Nagl; sister, Joy (Swede) Klang; sister-in-law, Lori (Marv) Stout; grandchildren: Nicole, Joseph, Katelyn, Lauren and Olivia; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Services conclude at the funeral home, cremation rites to be accorded. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com) (815) 577-5250