ROMEOVILLE — Terry R. Nagl, 76, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021, at his residence in the Grand Haven Community of Romeoville. Terry retired from the Calumet City Police Department in 1989 after many years of service. He was a member of the FOP and Disabled Police of America. Terry was also a veteran of the U.S. Army, as well as a lifelong member of the American Legion.