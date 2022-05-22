Dec. 17, 1946 - April 28, 2022
PORTAGE, IN - Terry S. "Stan" Niloff, age 75, of Portage, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born on December 17, 1946 to the late Alexander and Albina Niloff. He was preceded in death by his sons Troy and Christopher Niloff. Stan served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from US Steel after many years of service. Stan enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and soaking up the sun at the beach. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife; Trish Campbell; two children: Michael Niloff and Lisa (Hannes) Lindner; nine grandchildren: Morgan, Macy, Emma, Kyan, Madden, Scarlette, Amelia, Luisa and Johannes; seven siblings: JoAnn, Linda, Bruce, Eugene, Karen, Debbie and Peggy; other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions in Stan's name may be made to AFTD The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.
A memorial visitation for Stan will be at REES OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage on Thursday May 26, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.