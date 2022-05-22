PORTAGE, IN - Terry S. "Stan" Niloff, age 75, of Portage, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022. He was born on December 17, 1946 to the late Alexander and Albina Niloff. He was preceded in death by his sons Troy and Christopher Niloff. Stan served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from US Steel after many years of service. Stan enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, hunting and soaking up the sun at the beach. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.