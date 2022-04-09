 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Terry Sue Hollis

  • 0
Terry Sue Hollis

Oct. 3, 1955 - Apr. 8, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Terry Sue Hollis, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born October 3, 1955 in Valparaiso to the late Robert Lee and Shirley Jeanne (Olsborg) Garmon. Terry graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1973 and worked for 20 years at McGill Manufacturing. She was very gifted in the arts, enjoying painting, art, music, and journaling. Terry had a special love for animals, from cats to the cows on the family farm. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

On July 28, 1984, Terry married Jeffery Hollis who preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by her siblings: Steven (Dawn) Garmon, Robert (Kathy) Garmon, and Sandra (Doug) Mathews; nephews and niece: Chris, Steve, Jason, Curtis, and Amber; seven great-nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law: Barbara Kloese and Mary Hollis. Terry was also preceded in death by her sisters: Patti and Cheryl and brothers-in-law: Charles Kloese and John Hollis.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Independent Cat Society 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts