Oct. 3, 1955 - Apr. 8, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Terry Sue Hollis, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away, Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born October 3, 1955 in Valparaiso to the late Robert Lee and Shirley Jeanne (Olsborg) Garmon. Terry graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1973 and worked for 20 years at McGill Manufacturing. She was very gifted in the arts, enjoying painting, art, music, and journaling. Terry had a special love for animals, from cats to the cows on the family farm. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

On July 28, 1984, Terry married Jeffery Hollis who preceded her in death in 1992. She is survived by her siblings: Steven (Dawn) Garmon, Robert (Kathy) Garmon, and Sandra (Doug) Mathews; nephews and niece: Chris, Steve, Jason, Curtis, and Amber; seven great-nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law: Barbara Kloese and Mary Hollis. Terry was also preceded in death by her sisters: Patti and Cheryl and brothers-in-law: Charles Kloese and John Hollis.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Independent Cat Society 4061 S. County Line Rd., Westville, IN 46391.