July 22, 1946 - June 25, 2022

Terryl Ann Hirsh (nee Schroeder) born July 22, 1946 passed peacefully (wrapped in cashmere) on June 25, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by her loving husband, soulmate and best friend, Peter Hirsh; as well as daughter, Shelly (Scott) Shahbaz; son, Steven (fiance Christine Gibbs) Hirsh; Lisa Summers, and Ira (Janet) Hirsh. She is also survived by her brother, David Schroeder; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nephews, all of whom she adored.

Terryl lived a living and full life. She had a fabulous and long career with her husband Peter. Her path in life was filled with much adventure and much love. Terryl was a force in all she did and brought joy and happiness to all.

Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all she has touched.

A celebration of life will take place at a future date.

Visit Terryl's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.