CROWN POINT, IN - Thaddeus Kendron, age 79, passed away on December 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marguerite and daughters: Carol (Rich) Stockwell, Dawn (John) Gertz and Robin (David) Machaj; grandchildren: Tiffany and Dustin Gertz; great grandchild, Kaelan Gertz and beloved dog, Chelsea.
Preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Irene Kendron and sister: Christine (Walter) Jamka.
Thaddeus attended Sacred Heart School in Gary, IN and graduated from Tolleston High School in 1960. He retired from Inland Steel after 37 years, where he worked on the #2 Coal strip. After retirement, he went on to work for Gertz Landscape for three years. Thaddeus and his wife were long time parishioners of St. Andrew church in Merrillville, IN. A true outdoorsman, Thaddeus enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and flowers. Handy Andy could fix anything and liked to build wooden bird houses. Most of all, Thaddeus loved his family. He will be truly missed.
A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, February 22, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, with a memorial service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. Inurnment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information call 219-980-1141.