Thaddeus Kendron

Thaddeus attended Sacred Heart School in Gary, IN and graduated from Tolleston High School in 1960. He retired from Inland Steel after 37 years, where he worked on the #2 Coal strip. After retirement, he went on to work for Gertz Landscape for three years. Thaddeus and his wife were long time parishioners of St. Andrew church in Merrillville, IN. A true outdoorsman, Thaddeus enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and flowers. Handy Andy could fix anything and liked to build wooden bird houses. Most of all, Thaddeus loved his family. He will be truly missed.