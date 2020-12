CROWN POINT, IN - Thaddeus Kendron, age 79, passed away on December 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marguerite and daughters: Carol (Rich) Stockwell, Dawn (John) Gertz and Robin (David) Machaj; grandchildren: Tiffany and Dustin Gertz; great grandchild, Kaelan Gertz and beloved dog, Chelsea.