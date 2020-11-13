The Rev. John F. Hanlon

Growing up in the Indianapolis Haughville neighborhood, he attended Holy Trinity School, Cathedral High School and George Washington High School, where he graduated in 1940. After high school, he attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, MO, where he maintained the college's buses as his campus job. He graduated in 1943. From there he returned to Indiana where he worked in home missions with the Assemblies of God Church. He was involved in starting new churches in small communities around the state. While ministering at a revival service, the young preacher was drawn to a beautiful musician and singer named Katherine Prohaska who performed the song, "Something Got a Hold of Me." Something got a hold of John and the two were married six weeks later on September 1, 1947. He has said that was the best year of his life. The two soon moved to Lake County, IN, and he started Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Crown Point. In addition to pastoring, he worked as a carpenter, a millwright and a machinist over the years, to support his growing family while continuing his ministry. After John retired from full-time ministry, he attended Hammond First Assembly of God, Living Hope Church and Bethel Church in Crown Point. John was not a touchy-feely man. Instead, he showed his love with his hands and tools. He could build or fix virtually everything. He replaced brakes, rebuilt engines, changed oil, fixed heaters, rebuilt transmissions, honed cylinders, replaced wiper blades and checked tire pressure to keep the small fleet of vehicles needed for a family of nine running smoothly and safely. He was also a skilled carpenter, who worked on many high-rise buildings in Chicago, creating the precision trim work in the luxury offices. He often reminded his family of the need for excellence with his oft-quoted phrase "measure twice, cut once." He was quick to help anyone, especially family, with a car repair, a home-improvement project or simply handing his children dollars when theirs ran short. In the last years of his life, he set his tools aside and took on the care-giver role so his wife, Katherine, could remain home as her health declined. When she lost her mobility, he picked the tools back up and helped his family build a wheel-chair ramp into their Crown Point residence so she could return home. He had a servant's heart and left that legacy in his descendants. As his physical abilities diminished, John continued to study Scripture, and pray daily for each of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.