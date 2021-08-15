VALPARAISO, IN - The Rev. Walter Martin Wangerin, Jr. of Valparaiso, IN was born in Portland, OR, on February 13, 1944, to the Rev. Walter Wangerin, Sr. and Virginia nee Storck Wangerin. He married Ruthanne Bohlmann on August 24, 1968. He attended Miami University of Ohio and Christ Seminary-Seminex. He taught at Valparaiso University and the University of Evansville; was a founding member of the New Harmony Project, and spoke on the Lutheran Vespers radio program. He served as pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Evansville, IN from 1977 to 1985. He wrote more than 40 books for children and adults including fiction, non-fiction, poetry and devotional works, winning the National Book Award in 1980. He died on August 5, 2021 surrounded by his family.