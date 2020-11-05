VALPARAISO, IN - Thelma L. Asbridge, age 96, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Life Care Center.

Thelma is survived by her two sons: Donald (Sandy) Asbridge and Bruce (Sharon) Asbridge; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, William F.; son, Clint; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 6, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with a committal graveside service to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Pastor Mark Promnitz, officiating.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.

Visit Thelma's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.