PORTAGE, IN - Thelma L. Temple, age 84 of Portage, IN, formerly of Chesterton, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 29, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 16, 1934 in Charleston, South Carolina to Fred and Corrie (Zahler) Simmons.
Thelma is survived by her loving husband of over 63 years, Charles Temple; sons: Brian (Rose) of Indianapolis, IN, Scott of Largo, FL and Ron (Joan) Temple of Morristown, IN; daughters: Kathy (Mike) Demkowicz of Valparaiso, IN and Sharon (John) Sherrick of Chesterton, IN; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one due in January of 2019; sister in law, Betty Temple of Cedar Lake, IN; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and six sisters.
Thelma volunteered at Save The Dunes. She was a member of the Duneland YMCA and was involved with the Senior Citizen Exercise Group. Thelma liked arts and crafts especially acrylic painting. She also loved reading and spending time with her family.
A Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Bob Neuman officiating. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Chesterton Lions Club, P.O. Box 752, Chesterton, IN 46304, Lansing Assembly of God, 2990 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL 60438, or the Building Fit Friends at Duneland YMCA, 215 Roosevelt Street, Chesterton, IN 46304. Online condolences may be made to www.ee-fh.com