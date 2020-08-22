× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thelma Sue Sisney

CEDAR LAKE, IN — Thelma Sue Sisney, 82, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Thelma was born June 18, 1938, in Goodman, WI. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Sisney, and sons, Benson Randal Sisney and Edwin Andrew Sisney.

She is survived by three sons, Ric J. Sisney, of Cedar Lake, IN, Doyle Ray Sisney, of Peru, IN, and David Glenn Sisney, of Goodland, IN; grandsons, John Michael Sisney, of Peru, IN, James Andrew Sisney, of Birmingham, AL, and Rocky Sisney Evans, of CA; and many great-grandchildren.

Thelma loved her family, traveling, and going to church. She was a faithful member of Terrace Park Church for many years. Thelma will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Terrace Park Church, 3104 173rd St. Hammond, IN 46323. Flowers and/or donations can be sent to the church between 10:00 AM-2:00 PM on the day of the service.

In order to maximize the safety of our community, masks will be required in the church.

