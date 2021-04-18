 Skip to main content
Theodora "Dora" Blom (nee Vanschie)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Theodora "Dora" Blom (nee Vanschie), of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on April 6, 2021 at the age of 94.

Beloved Wife of the late John Blom. Loving Mother of Carla (Alan) Szymczak and Gertrude (Sigmund) Cieszkiewicz. Proud Grandmother of Jennifer (Andrew) Schoon, Cristina (Chris) Huber, Eric (Jina) Cieszkiewicz, Theodora Cieszkiewicz and Troya (Travell) Brown. Great grandmother of seven.

Dora loved to watercolor paint and had her own custom framing business. Services were private.

