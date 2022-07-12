Theodora "Teddy" McMahon (nee Edwards), age 85 of East Chicago, IN, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (late Bernard) Bajorek; 2 grandchildren: Kenneth D. Kolanowski and Amanda Kolanowski; 7 great grandchildren: Mikeila Kolanowski, Trinity Kolanowski, Esteban Kolanowski, Krystian Kolanowski, Jeffrey Laviolette, Jr., Alana Esparza and Ailia Esparza; brother, Darryl "Pudgie" (Bonnie) Edwards; sister, Linda (Steve) Matlock; sister in-law, Janet Moore; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, William H. Edwards and Florence A. Edwards; sisters: Loretta Gargas and Betty Varichak; brother, Wesley Edwards.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 W. 150th Street, East Chicago, IN, with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Private cremation to follow. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN, will be from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, and from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at the Church on Thursday morning. Msgr. John Siekierski will hold prayer services at 2:00 PM on Wednesday.