Theodore A. Fitzgerald

Theodore, "Ted", graduated from Valparaiso High School, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Notre Dame Law School. While in law school, Ted served on the Notre Dame Law Review staff. Following a clerkship with the Indiana Supreme Court, Ted served two years in the United States Army Military Police Corps. As a commissioned officer. Upon his release from active duty, he started practicing law in Hebron with Franklin Petry and maintained his practice there until 2017. He has represented the Town of Hebron, Lake of the Four Seasons Property Owners' Association, and Shorewood Forest Property Owners' Association for periods in excess of fifty years. He was the Porter County Child Protective Services Lawyer for 34 years and also served as a director of First National Bank of Valparaiso for nearly 35 years. He is the recipient of numerous awards. He was honored as a distinguished Hoosier by Governor Daniels in March of 2009. He is also the recipient of the Friendly Sons of Erin Radigan Award and the Porter County Nequist Award. He has served on the character and Fitness Committee of the Supreme Court of Indiana since 1972. He was an Olympic torch bearer as a "local hero" for the town of Hebron in the 1996 Olympics. Ted was also an FRA Certified locomotive engineer. Ted was an avid Notre Dame fan, train and automobile enthusiast. He was always active in numerous local, charitable, and religious activities.