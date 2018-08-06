PORTAGE, IN - Theodore A. 'Teddy' Czechanski, age 76, of Portage, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018. He was born on October 6, 1941 in Hammond, IN to the late Theodore S. and Ann Czechanski. Theodore was a millwright at Mittal Steel until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Theodore is survived by his daughters: Vera J. (John) Ceglarek, West Farmington, OH and Denise K. (Ramon) Lagunas, Portage, IN; five grandchildren: Oliver Fryer, Evan and Elliot Ceglarek, Michael and Rachael Lagunas; sister, Bonnie (Don) Upchurch, St. John; godchild and niece, Jamie (Dan) Gorbett; niece Beth (Rob) Simler and nephew, Nick Bonic. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine.
A visitation for Theodore will be Monday, August 6 2018 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. A funeral service will be Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Rees Funeral Home, Olson Chapel with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. For information, please call (219) 762-3013 or go online to extend condolences at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.