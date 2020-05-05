Theodore G. Shafer

Ted was born on April 1, 1960 at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, IL. He was the firstborn child of Wayne D. and Barbara M. (nee Cent) Shafer. Ted lived in Lockport, IL and started school at Reed Elementary. At age seven, he moved with his family to Ames, IA and went to elementary school at Abby Sawyer. While in Ames, he was in Little League and Cub Scouts. When he was 12 years old his family moved to Crown Point. Ted continued his interest in Boy Scouts and also played in Babe Ruth baseball. Ted attended school at Taft Jr. High and graduated from Crown Point High School in 1979. In high school he was in Swing Choir and worked in the drama department on stage plays. Before leaving high school, he was inducted into the Thespian Society.