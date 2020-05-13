× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Theodore J. Fryza

DYER, IN — Theodore J. Fryza, age 78, of Dyer, IN, formerly of the South East Side of Chicago, passed away May 9, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (nee Dietrich); cherished children, Carol Ann (Bill) Urbanowski, Lena (Robert) Paolone, Michaelene (Kenny) Sperry and Anthony (Jill) Fryza; precious grandchildren; dear nieces and nephew. Theodore was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Sargent.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Theodore was employed at Naylor Pipe Co. from 1965 until his retirement in 1984.

For service information (219)864-0170 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.