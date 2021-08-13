Theodore J. Nester Sr.

CHICAGO, IL — Theodore J. Nester Sr. of Chicago passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021 in Orlando, FL. He was surrounded by an army of angels that guided him to his new home in Heaven. Ted joined his beloved wife Rita; children: Mary Karen and Tommy; as well has his parents Mary and Tadeuz. He leaves behind his children: Ted Jr, Steve, Richard and Michelle. Grandchildren: Jessica, Ashley and Nate; as well as his loving sister Fran Kostro.

Ted served in the Berlin Campaign with the rank of Sergeant 1st class. He was a retired accountant with Commonwealth Edison and a volunteer for various leagues and charities in his community.

In addition he was a proud member of the American Legion, The Knights of Columbus as well as the Holy Name Society of St. Florian's Parish. If you knew Ted, then you know he was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan! It will always be Comiskey Park. Ted's heart and spirit to help others knew no limits. He was a loving husband and family man, a friend to all and loved by many, he will be deeply missed.

Visitation Monday, August 16, 2021 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Funeral Services Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to Christ Our Light Parish (formerly St. Florian). Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m., Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com