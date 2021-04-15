KNOX, IN - Theodore Jordan "Ted" Sorchevich, age 73, of Knox, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 of liver cancer, surrounded by family. Ted was born to Eva (Brumbaugh) Sorchevich and Jordan Sorchevich on December 8, 1947 in Gary, IN. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1965. He joined the Airforce and was a veteran of the Viet Nam War. He married his wife, Sharon, of 50 years on October 17, 1970 at the Altus AFB in Altus, OK. He had retired from Mittal Steel after 38 years.

Surviving are his wife, best friend, and love of his life, Sharon (Neuenschwander); two daughters: Misty Sorchevich (Camron Arnold) of Plymouth, IN, and Amy Weliczko (Scott) of Knox, IN; four grandchildren: Christopher Weliczko, Synthia Weliczko, Nevaeh Arnold, and Loretta Arnold; siblings, Violet Rey of Roselawn, IN, Louis Sorchevich (Bernadette) of Melbourne, FL, Deborah Sorchevich (Chris Doss) of Lago Vista, TX, and Katrina Vesey of Lessville, LA, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents, a sister, Loretta Cogdill, brother-in-laws, Lothar Rey and Mark Vesey, and in-laws, Donley and Virginia Lee. Family was everything to Ted, so much so, that he would spend countless hours involved in genealogy. He was a big sports fan, especially the Cubs, Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR. Ted was dedicated to his church, Prince of Peach Lutheran Church in Merrillville, IN and loved his church family. A memorial service will take place Friday, April 16, 2021 at 3pm (CT), with visitation two hours prior to services, at M.C. Smith Funeral Home in Knox.