IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY HUSBAND, THEODORE (JUMBO) LACKEY, ON HIS BIRTHDAY.

The days go by without you and each one is not the same. My mind is filled with thoughts of you, In tears I call your name.

They say that time's a healer, and that life has to go on. But my life will never be the same, since the one I love is gone.

Always on my mind and in my heart forever.

Love Jennie and Family.