CROWN POINT, IN - Theodore Kozlowski, age 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018.
Theodore is survived by his wife: Judith; children: Jolynn (Rick) Gosser, Patrick (Yvonne) Kozlowski, John (Debra) Kozlowski, Donna (Bill) Jones and Thomas (Elizabeth) Kozlowski; daughter-in-law: Diane Kozlowski; 14 grandchildren: Kate (Javiar) Villafranca, Anne (Matthew) Harris, April (Fred) Burnes, Jason Kozlowski, William Kozlowski, Patrick (Whitney) Kozlowski, Tara Wright, Danielle Kozlowski, Cadet Brad Kozlowski, Christopher Brown, Caroline (Tim Young) Obermeyer, Samantha (Bobby) Jones, Ryan Kozlowski and Colleen Kozlowski; 17 great-grandchildren: Travis Henderson, Colton Brown, Madyson Brown, Kalynn Patzke, Brynn Wright, Landon Wright, Kylie Obermeyer, Theodore Obermeyer, Benjamin Brooks, Kennedy Brooks, Lily Harris, Maya Harris, Michael Villafranca, Sofia Villafranca, Leah Burnes, Jaxen Kozlowski, and 'Baby' Burnes.
Theodore was preceded in death by his parents: Theodore and Harriet Kozlowski; son: William Kozlowski; brother: Robert K. Kozlowski.
Theodore retired from Common Wealth Edison of Indiana with over 34 years of service. He was a Korean War Navy Veteran. Theodore was a member of the Moose Lodge. When his children were young, he coached many of their sports. His claim to fame was picking up all of his grandchildren from every Crown Point school.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Theodore's name to Pancreatic Cancer Association.
To view directions and sign Theodore's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500.