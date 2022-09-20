Theodore R. Cuson, Jr.

Sep 29, 1945 - Sep. 16, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Theodore R. Cuson, age 76, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Ted was born on September 29, 1945 to Ray and Geneva in Gary, IN. After graduating from Valparaiso High School, he went on to study civil engineering at Purdue University. Ted led a successful 50-year career in construction engineering and management, working first for JM Foster and retiring in 2017 from Superior Construction.

In 1966, Ted married the love of his life, Barbara (Wasemann), going on to have four children. They were married for 56 years, and together Ted and Barbara enjoyed a thriving, rich married life. Ted was a dedicated and inspiring father, grandfather, and coach. In his free time, he loved coaching soccer for Valparaiso High School and later helping as an assistant coach at Morgan Township High School. He loved fishing and vacationing with his family; he and Barbara spent many happy winter months in Tucson over the years.

Ted was predeceased by his parents Ray and Geneva (Hoskins). He is survived by his wife Barbara; his children: Theodore (Brandy), Elizabeth Stupar (David), Stephen, and Michael (Dana), and seven grandchildren: Alexander, Margaret, Samantha, Kyle, Natalie, Brayden, and Maddox.

All are welcome to meet with the family at St. Paul Catholic Church at 1855 Harrison Blvd in Valparaiso on Thursday, September 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial Mass will be held directly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating.

Ted was deeply admired and respected by his family and friends, his coworkers, and countless soccer players he coached over the years. His life was full and blessed, living up to his favorite adage, "When in doubt, do what's right".

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME. 219-462-3125