Sept. 8, 1934 - Jan. 12, 2022

ST. JOHN, IN - Theodore Richard "Ted" Schwandt, Sr., passed away at the age of 87 on January 12, 2022.

Ted was born on September 8, 1934, to the late Emil and Anna Schwandt of East Chicago, IN.

He is survived by his wife Sally (Cutean); four children: daughters: Jennifer Briscuso of St. John, Suzanne (Steve) Delich of Dyer, sons: Ted (Heather) Schwandt, Jr. of Highland and George Schwandt of Atlanta, GA; his adoring four grandsons: Thomas Briscuso, Blake Schwandt, Chase Schwandt, Jakob Delich; and granddaughter Gracie Delich.

Family and Friends are invited to meet with the family on January 20, 2022 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at The Decent of the Holy Ghost Church, located at 750 W. 61st Ave., Merrillville, IN. Church services will be held after visitation. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery located at 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN. Masks are required.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE-MICHAEL KUIPER-VASS by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.