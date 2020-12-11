Theodore S. 'Ted' Jurick

Ted Jurick was born on January 23, 1935, to Stephen and Anna (Gemmer) Jurick. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Griffith High School, class of 1953. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Munster, was a US Army veteran and was a retiree of the Inland (ArcelorMittal) Steel Co., East Chicago, with a service of 30 years. Ted enjoyed gardening, fishing and making beautiful stained glass pieces. Devoted to his family, Ted will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer/Dementia Foundation, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.