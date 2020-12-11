Theodore S. 'Ted' Jurick
HAMMOND, IN — Theodore S. "Ted" Jurick, 85, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marianne (nee Filas); loving father of Steven (Nancy), Theresa, Dolores (Spero) Plessas, Theodore Steven (Kellie), Jr. and Evelyn (Anthony) Druger; cherished grandfather of Shannon (Ryan) Terry, Kristopher (Christy) Reeves, Peter Plessas, AJ Jurick, Niko Plessas, Courtney (Louie) Seal, and Nathan, Natalie, Leo and Olivia Druger; adoring great-grandpa of Katie, Jason, Kaylie, Julia, Nora and Claire; dearest brother of Barbara (late Alan) Walsko; dear brother-in-law of Barbara (Victor) Kaminsky and Victoria (James) Clauson; devoted caregiver, Mary Jackson; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 10:00 am directly at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, with the Rev. Michael J. Yadron, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. Visitation will be at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting, on Sunday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Visitation will be livestreamed at https://evt.live/baranfuneralhome/theodore-s-ted-jurick. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com.
Ted Jurick was born on January 23, 1935, to Stephen and Anna (Gemmer) Jurick. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of Griffith High School, class of 1953. He was a member of St. Thomas More Church, Munster, was a US Army veteran and was a retiree of the Inland (ArcelorMittal) Steel Co., East Chicago, with a service of 30 years. Ted enjoyed gardening, fishing and making beautiful stained glass pieces. Devoted to his family, Ted will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer/Dementia Foundation, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.
