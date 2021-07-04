 Skip to main content
Theodore Schroeder, Jr.

Theodore Schroeder, Jr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Theodore Schroeder, Jr., 81 of Corpus Christi, TX, died in late 2020. He was born in Kouts, IN, in 1939, the son of Theodore Schroeder, Sr. and Dorothy Thompson Schroeder. Ted graduated from Kouts High School in 1957.

He is survived by his former wife, Roberta Schroeder; son, Christopher Schroeder (Irene); daughter, Kathleen Schroeder; grandsons: Cody and Connor Schroeder; and his sister, Andrea Schroeder Pauli (George). He was predeceased by daughter, Karen Schroeder.

A graveside burial ceremony is planned for Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Kouts, IN.

