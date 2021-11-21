Oct. 24, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2021
LYNWOOD, IL - Theodore Stokes, 78, of Lynwood, IL, and formerly of Crown Point, Lowell and East Chicago, IN, passed away on November 9, 2021.
Loving father of Erin, Kerri and Jay (Shannon) Stokes. Cherished grandfather of Annabelle, Penelope and Theo. Beloved brother of David (Evelyn) Stokes and the late Andrew (Doris) Stokes. Dear son of the late George and Anna Stokes.
A lover of sports from a young age, Theodore was a Little League baseball and Lowell High School basketball star. He went on to graduate from cosmetology school and was a longtime hairdresser and proprietor of Hairbenders and Hair Inn. Proud of his Romanian heritage and being raised in "the Harbor", Theodore could tell a story like no other. Kind-hearted and generous, he will be remembered as always having a smile on his face. Grateful for every day, he was happiest spending time with loved ones. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Please join us in honoring Theodore by enjoying some of his favorites at The Original John's Pizzeria, 247 Ridge Road, Munster, IN on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.