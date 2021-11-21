Theodore Stokes

A lover of sports from a young age, Theodore was a Little League baseball and Lowell High School basketball star. He went on to graduate from cosmetology school and was a longtime hairdresser and proprietor of Hairbenders and Hair Inn. Proud of his Romanian heritage and being raised in "the Harbor", Theodore could tell a story like no other. Kind-hearted and generous, he will be remembered as always having a smile on his face. Grateful for every day, he was happiest spending time with loved ones. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.