Theodore 'Ted' J. Stofko
DYER, IN — Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko, 78, of Dyer, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Julianne (Robert) Delano; son, Brian (Nancy) Stofko; grandchildren, Morgan and Matthew Stofko and Joshua and Ella Delano; brother, Frank (Pat) Stofko; sisters, Matilda Krcmaric and Lillian (Art) Rau; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 47 years, Carol Ann (Kijak); parents, Alex and Helen Stofko; brothers, Chester and Rudy Stofko; and sisters, Helen Moricz and Betty Drake. Ted was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1963. He was employed for many years as a custodian for the School City of Hammond. Ted enjoyed fishing, boating, coin collecting, Notre Dame football and spending time with his grandkids.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.