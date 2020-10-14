DYER, IN — Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko, 78, of Dyer, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Julianne (Robert) Delano; son, Brian (Nancy) Stofko; grandchildren, Morgan and Matthew Stofko and Joshua and Ella Delano; brother, Frank (Pat) Stofko; sisters, Matilda Krcmaric and Lillian (Art) Rau; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 47 years, Carol Ann (Kijak); parents, Alex and Helen Stofko; brothers, Chester and Rudy Stofko; and sisters, Helen Moricz and Betty Drake. Ted was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1963. He was employed for many years as a custodian for the School City of Hammond. Ted enjoyed fishing, boating, coin collecting, Notre Dame football and spending time with his grandkids.