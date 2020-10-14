 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko

Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko

{{featured_button_text}}

Theodore 'Ted' J. Stofko

DYER, IN — Theodore "Ted" J. Stofko, 78, of Dyer, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Julianne (Robert) Delano; son, Brian (Nancy) Stofko; grandchildren, Morgan and Matthew Stofko and Joshua and Ella Delano; brother, Frank (Pat) Stofko; sisters, Matilda Krcmaric and Lillian (Art) Rau; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 47 years, Carol Ann (Kijak); parents, Alex and Helen Stofko; brothers, Chester and Rudy Stofko; and sisters, Helen Moricz and Betty Drake. Ted was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1963. He was employed for many years as a custodian for the School City of Hammond. Ted enjoyed fishing, boating, coin collecting, Notre Dame football and spending time with his grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts