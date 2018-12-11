KALONA, IA - Theodore 'Ted' John Carroll, 70 , of Kalona, IA, formerly from Whiting, IN, died December 7, 2018 in Kalona. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Ted's sons home, 839 S. Marion Ave. in Washington, IA with Rev. Joseph Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Friday morning at the home. Military Honors will be given at Elm Grove Cemetery following the service. Interment will be private.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie and four children.