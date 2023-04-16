Aug. 21, 1939 - Nov. 10, 2022

GRANGER, IN - Theodore 'Ted' Kotyuk passed away on November 10, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. He was a loving husband, married to Maryann for over 62 years. Ted was born on August 21, 1939, in Whiting, Indiana to Frank and Emma Kotyuk.

He attended Whiting High School and lettered in football, basketball and baseball. Ted earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering for Purdue University and an MBA from Michigan State University. He was also certified as a Professional Engineer. He retired from Whirlpool Corporation and enjoyed a well-deserved retirement.

Ted was an avid fan of Purdue football and basketball as well as the Chicago Bears. As an enthusiastic golfer, he was a 35-year member of Knollwood CC. He also enjoyed golf at Ventura Country Club in Orlando, Florida. He was very proud of his five holes-in-one.

He loved his family with all of his heart. His children are Mark Kotyuk, Suzanne Miller and Michael Kotyuk. Grandchildren are Benjamin Weedman, Emma Kotyuk, Philip Miller and Stephan Miller (deceased). Wonderful additions are Cheryl Ubelhor Kotyuk, Phil Miller, Jim Bedinger and Megan Miller. He was preceded in death by Elvira Kotyuk, and Marge and Hank Drewniak.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 N. Fir Rd, Granger, IN. Friends may visit with the family at the church one hour before Mass. The family requests that no flowers be sent to the service.