APPLETON, WI -Theodore "Ted" M. Ludwig died peacefully at home in Appleton, Wisconsin of esophageal cancer at the age of 83 on August 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Ted's good humor, gentle spirit, deep experience, intelligence, and devotion to his family will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Ted was born on September 28, 1936 to Paul and Thekla (Friedrich) Ludwig in Oxford, Nebraska, the seventh of 12 children. Ted graduated from Concordia High School in Austin, Texas, and earned a B.A. from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. He married his high school sweetheart Kathleen (Kathy) on June 26th, 1960. Their sons Kevin and James were born while Ted completed a Th.D. in Hebrew Scriptures at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.

He served as a Lutheran missionary in Japan from 1963-1967, where his sons Greg and Keith were born. His experiences in Japan inspired him to resume his studies at the University of Chicago upon his return to the States, culminating in a Ph.D. in East Asian Religions. He subsequently became a Professor of Theology at Valparaiso University. He taught there from 1968 until his retirement in 2003, and became the first occupant of the Surjit S. Patheja Chair in World Religions and Ethics in 1998. He authored many articles and books during his years at V.U., among them the textbook "The Sacred Paths - Understanding the Religions of the World," currently in its 4th edition.